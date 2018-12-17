English
VJS And SK Worried About Seethakaathi And Kanaa's Fate? Urge Theatre Owners To Give Max Screens

By
    The much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most popular stars in the Tamil film industry today. At present, the versatile actor is gearing up for the release of Seethakaathi which is the 25th film of his career. The film is set to hit the screens on December 20, 2018, and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. Interestingly, Seethakaathi will face tough competition from Kanaa which arrives in the theatres on December 21, 2018. The sports-drama has Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead and is the first production venture of Sivakarthikeyan's career.

    Now, it seems that both Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi are a bit worried about the fate of their films. As per a Youtube channel, Makkal Selvan has been making several calls to the theatre owners and asking them to ensure that his film gets a good number of screens.

    Kanaa

    The report further states that Sivakarthikeyan too has been doing the same for Kanaa. This clearly indicates that both the stars are under pressure and feeling the heat. It remains to be seen which film eventually manages to secure more screens and emerge as the winner

    In case you did not know, the Tamil biggies Maari 2 and Adanga Maru are slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. As these films are more commercial in nature than Kanaa and Seethakaathi, they seem to have become a problem for them and caused this unexpected situation.

    Most Read: Seethakaathi Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi's Latest Film Promises To Be A Captivating Affair

    Read more about: seethakaathi kanaa
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 13:28 [IST]
