 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Seethakaathi’s Trimmed Version Is Now In the Theatres!

Seethakaathi, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role had grace the big screens on December 20, 2018. The film, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan did fetch a thumbs up from the critics and the team received a lot of praises for coming up with something really special and out of the box.

Reportedly, Seethakaathi had a total runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes.Now, according to the latest reports that have furnished Seethakaathi has been trimmed a bit and the new version is now running in the theatres across the globe.

Reports suggest that the trimmed version of the movie has started playing in the theatres from today onwards. According to a latest report by behindwoods, the new version is 15 minutes shorter and now the total run time of the movie is 2 hours and 38 minute.

Seethakaathi has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role of a character named Ayya Aadhimoolam and the actor's performance has been rated as one among the biggest positives of the movie. Despite many big releases making its entry to the theatres on Friday (December 21, 2018), the movie has been doing a steady business in the theatres across the globe. The movie is expected to do a srteady business in the upcoming days as well.