 »   »   »  Vishal Confirms Irumbu Thirai 2 Post The Film’s Success

Following the critical acclaim for his recent techno-thriller Irumbu Thirai, actor-producer Vishal has now geared up for its sequel. The dubbed version of this flick was released in Tollywood in the name of Abhimanyudu and walked away with big applauds. The film had a wide recognition in both Andra Pradesh and Telangana. A success meet was convened in Vizag recently and actor Vishal made a rousing announcement during his interaction with the Telugu media.

He said, "I thank the Telugu audience for giving such a tremendous plaudit and making this film a huge hit. The unflinching boost that I am getting from them since the very beginning of my career to till date, has inculcated a great amount of self-confidence in me. Hence, I will start to work on Abhimanyudu 2 with the same team very soon."

Director PS Mithran said that he always believed in good subjects and the success of Abhimanyudu showed beyond doubt that a good film will be cherished and triumphs, regardless of the geographical zone. He also expressed his delight for having such a grand celebration for the film's success.

Starring Vishal, Samantha Akkineni and Action King Arjun in the lead roles, Irumbu Thirai released on May 11, 2018, and is doing well across all centres. The film had a cliffhanger ending and it is not sure whether the sequel will pick up where the first part left off or has a different storyline. Irumbu Thirai 2 is expected to be bankrolled by Vishal, under his production banner Vishal Film Factory and PS Mithran will revive his role as the director. The details regarding other casts will be announced by the makers soon.

Meanwhile, actor Vishal is now getting ready for the release of his forthcoming action drama Sandakozhi 2, directed by Lingusamy.