 »   »   »  Vishwaroopam 2 Trailer: Kamal Haasan Is Back With A Hard-hitting Thriller

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is one of the most respected names in Kollywood today and enjoys a strong fan following - thanks to his remarkable range as an artiste. Now, here is an awesome news for the Ulaga Nayagan's die-hard fans. In an exciting development, the trailer of his eagerly-awaited Vishwaroopam 2 has been released. And, as expected, it is a delight for the star's loyal fans.

Honoured to release the brand new trailer of vishwaroopam II - exciting, action packed and layered !!! Hope you love it too 💕 wishing @ikamalhaasan and the entire team love light and all the best https://t.co/yJ0Nzx7k9g — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 11, 2018

The trailer suggests, that Vishwaroopam 2 will feature Haasan in an intense avatar and raise a few relevant questions. It is also quite clear that the film will have several action sequences and strong dialogues which might ruffle a few feathers. It will be worth watching if the trailer is able to create a buzz in the coming weeks. If all goes as planned, Vishwaroopam 2 will hit the screens on August 10, 2018.

In case you did not know, Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam. Just like the first part, it has been directed by Haasan himself and deals with the complex issue of terrorism. The film's supporting cast features names such as Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Pooja Kumar.

Last year, Haasan had revealed that all the characters from the first part will appear in the sequel.

"My producer was multitasking with many films but I have now taken over the responsibility of taking my product to the audience. All the actors are returning, even those who died in the first part. The surprise new addition is Waheeda Rehman ji," he had told a leading daily.

Interestingly, the first part had run into some major trouble with some fringe groups courtesy its bold theme and faced several difficulties in getting a release in Tamil Nadu. Let us hope that Vishwaroopam 2 has a smooth release.

So, did you like the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2? Will the film turn out to be better than the first part? Give us your frank opinion in the space below.