English
 »   »   »  Vishwaroopam 2 Trailer: Kamal Haasan Is Back With A Hard-hitting Thriller

Vishwaroopam 2 Trailer: Kamal Haasan Is Back With A Hard-hitting Thriller

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is one of the most respected names in Kollywood today and enjoys a strong fan following - thanks to his remarkable range as an artiste. Now, here is an awesome news for the Ulaga Nayagan's die-hard fans. In an exciting development, the trailer of his eagerly-awaited Vishwaroopam 2 has been released. And, as expected, it is a delight for the star's loyal fans.

    The trailer suggests, that Vishwaroopam 2 will feature Haasan in an intense avatar and raise a few relevant questions. It is also quite clear that the film will have several action sequences and strong dialogues which might ruffle a few feathers. It will be worth watching if the trailer is able to create a buzz in the coming weeks. If all goes as planned, Vishwaroopam 2 will hit the screens on August 10, 2018.

    Kamal in Vishwaroopam 2 trailer

    In case you did not know, Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam. Just like the first part, it has been directed by Haasan himself and deals with the complex issue of terrorism. The film's supporting cast features names such as Andrea Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Pooja Kumar.

    Last year, Haasan had revealed that all the characters from the first part will appear in the sequel.

    "My producer was multitasking with many films but I have now taken over the responsibility of taking my product to the audience. All the actors are returning, even those who died in the first part. The surprise new addition is Waheeda Rehman ji," he had told a leading daily.

    Interestingly, the first part had run into some major trouble with some fringe groups courtesy its bold theme and faced several difficulties in getting a release in Tamil Nadu. Let us hope that Vishwaroopam 2 has a smooth release.

    So, did you like the trailer of Vishwaroopam 2? Will the film turn out to be better than the first part? Give us your frank opinion in the space below.

    Read more about: kamal haasan vishwaroopam 2
    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 18:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue