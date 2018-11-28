 »   »   »  Viswasam Books 70% Of The Screens For Pongal 2019; Rajinikanth's Petta in Trouble?

The legendary Rajinikanth is arguably the heart and soul of the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his on-screen style and charismatic personality. At present, 'Thalaiva' is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited 2.0. The Shankar-directed magnum opus is all set to hit the screens tomorrow(November 29, 2018). Once 2.0 arrives in theatres, Rajini will turn his attention to his next big release Petta. The film is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and it is slated to hit the screens this Pongal.

Interestingly, the film is set to clash at the box office with Viswasam. And, as expected, this clash has ruffled a few feathers. Now, here is some worrying news for Rajinikanth's die-hard fans. According to a leading website, Petta is finding it difficult to find screens.

Apparently, KJR Pictures has already locked nearly 70 per cent of the screens in Tamil Nadu for Viswasam and it is the top choice of the theatre owners.

This means that Sun Pictures will now have to either have to give Petta a small release or postpone it. Either way, it is advantage Viswasam!

The general feeling is that Sun Pictures has not been able to handle Pettai properly. Pettai is a mass entertainer and it features Trisha and Simran as the female lead. On the other hand, Viswasam is a rural-drama and it also has Nayanthara in the lead.

