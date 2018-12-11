 »   »   »  Viswasam First Single Adchi Thooku Sets Youtube On Fire, Reaches These Milestones In 24 Hours

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- A BJP Whitewash As Congress Crawls Back Into The Hindi Heartland
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- Petrol and Diesel Prices May Again Rise — Here's Why
- New Tata Tiago XZ+ Variant Launched In India
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Launched At Rs 12,999: Price And Specs
- Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Tamil Nadu
- 20 Health Benefits Of Watercress
- Newlyweds PeeCee-Nick Go For Their Honeymoon
The suave and dashing Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most celebrated stars in Kollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Thala', the star enjoys a pretty good fan following courtesy his remarkable personality, smart looks and impressive versatility as a performer. During his splendid career, the star has acted in several popular films and this has helped him prove that he is a bankable name in the truest sense. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film is slated to hit the screens this Pongal and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. The Adchi Thooku single song from Viswasam was released yesterday(December 10, 2018) and has become a craze in no time
No 1 On Youtube
The Adchi Thooku track/lyric video is the top video on Youtube at present. It managed to trend and occupy the first position within no time of hitting the online circuits. Needless to say, this is a remarkable feat and it proves that there can only ever be one 'Thala'.
Most 'liked' Tamil Video On Youtube
Adchi Thooku has also become the most 'liked' Kollywood video on Youtube. At the time of filling, the video had garnered more than 500k likes and become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.
A Global Sensation
The video has also received over 45000 comments and this is has helped it become a global phenomena. This clearly indicates that Ajith has a wide fan base and is a global brand. The 'Thala Army' must be feeling quite happy about this accomplishment. The total number of digital views is more than 5 Million
D Imman's Big Moment!
D Imman is arguably one of the most talented music composers in Kollywood today. However, many in the industry feel that he has not been able establish himself as an 'A-lister' till now. The phenomenal response to Adchi Thooku proves that Viswasam is going to transform him into a household name.
Trouble For Petta?
Viswasam is set to clash at the box office with Petta at the box office this Pongal;. Anirudh has composed tunes for the Rajinikanth starrer and they are pretty good. However, the phenomenal response to Adchi Thooku clearly proves that Viswasam has the upper hand.
Most Read: Viswasam First Single: Adchi Thooku Song Is Out And It's Epic!