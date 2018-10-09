 »   »   »  Viswasam: Here's The Latest Hot Update About The Ajith Kumar Starrer

Last year, the charming Ajith Kumar became the talk of Kollywood for all the right reasons when his highly ambitious Vivegam opened to a good response at the box office and received fairly positive reviews. Directed by the ace film-maker Siva, the film was a spy-thriller and also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the lead. In it, 'Thala' essayed the role of a counter-terrorism agent and proved that he is machismo personified.

At present, he is shooting for Viswasam. The film is quite a high profile one and has already created a great deal of buzz amongst all and sundry for a variety of reasons.

Now, here is some terrific news for those awaiting the release of Viswasam. In some exciting development, Ajith has started dubbing for his role in the film. The buzz is that the star is playing a double role in the film. If this is true, dubbing for the film might prove to be a challenging experience for him.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural-entertainer and it's slated to hit the screens during Pongal 2019. In it, Ajith will be seen alongside Nayanthara. Directed by Siva, the film also has Yogi Babu in a key role.

So, are you looking forward to Viswasam? Tell us in the space below.