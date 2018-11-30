English
 »   »   »  Viswasam: Is Ajith Kumar Playing Two Different Characters In The Film? Here’s The Latest Update

Viswasam: Is Ajith Kumar Playing Two Different Characters In The Film? Here’s The Latest Update

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is an open secret that Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thala', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his suave personality, stylish looks and impressive versatility as a performer. During his stellar career, he has starred in all-time blockbusters and this has helped him prove that success is his middle name.

    At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film is set to hit the screens during the season of Pongal and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.

    Viswasam

    Its posters have created the impression that Ajith plays a double role in the film. However, according to the latest reports, this might not be the case. Apparently, Viswasam's storyline spans across two different timelines. And, 'Thala' will be sporting different looks but playing the same character.

    This is quite a revelation and it might add t the buzz surrounding Viswasam big time. The film is a Siva directorial and marks his fourth collaboration with the 'Ultimate Star'. Besides Ajith, it also has Nayanthara in the lead. Viswasam is set to clash at the box office with Petta. Petta is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial andfeatures Rajinikanth and Trisha in the lead.

    Most Read: Viswasam First Look: Ajith Kumar's 'Twin Avatars' Are A Treat For His Fans

    Read more about: ajith kumar viswasam
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 21:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue