 »   »   »  Viswasam: Is Ajith Kumar Playing Two Different Characters In The Film? Here’s The Latest Update

It is an open secret that Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thala', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his suave personality, stylish looks and impressive versatility as a performer. During his stellar career, he has starred in all-time blockbusters and this has helped him prove that success is his middle name.

At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film is set to hit the screens during the season of Pongal and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.

Its posters have created the impression that Ajith plays a double role in the film. However, according to the latest reports, this might not be the case. Apparently, Viswasam's storyline spans across two different timelines. And, 'Thala' will be sporting different looks but playing the same character.

This is quite a revelation and it might add t the buzz surrounding Viswasam big time. The film is a Siva directorial and marks his fourth collaboration with the 'Ultimate Star'. Besides Ajith, it also has Nayanthara in the lead. Viswasam is set to clash at the box office with Petta. Petta is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial andfeatures Rajinikanth and Trisha in the lead.

