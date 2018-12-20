 »   »   »  Viswasam Kerala Theatrical Rights Bagged by Mulakupadam Films; Grand Release On The Cards

There's no denying the fact that the suave Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most revered stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Thala', the self-made superstar enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his charming personality, smart looks and impressive versatility as a performer. During his remarkable career, he has starred in several notable films and this has helped him prove that he is a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam.

Now, here is some terrific news for the Thala Army. In an exciting development, the Kerala theatrical rights of Viswasam have been bagged by Mulakupadam Films. This effectively means that the film will get a grand release when it hits the screens this Pongal.

Ajith is a popular name in Kerala and Viswasam might help him expand his fan base even further.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural-drama and it has been directed by Siva. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Siva and Thala. The buzz is that it will have a Veeram-type entertainment quotient.

Besides Ajith, Viswasam also has Nayanthara in the lead. She has previously collaborated with Ajith for films like Billa and Aegan and her presence is bound to add a new dimension to Viswasam.

