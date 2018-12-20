 »   »   »  Thalle Thillaaley: Viswasam Rustic Folk Song Is Awesome

Update: The peppy folk song from Viswasam has been released and it is worth its weight in gold. Titled Thalle Thillaaley, the song has an energetic beat and is is in complete sync with the 'desi' flavour of Viswasam

The dashing and charismatic and talented Ajith Kumar is one of the most successful and talented stars in the Tamil film industry today. The resident 'Thala' of Kollywood, he enjoys a truly enviable fan following because of his good looks, suave personality, soft-spoken nature and impressive versatility as a performer. During his eventful career, the 'Ultimate Star' has acted in quite a few big films and this has worked wonders for his career. At present, the superstar is gearing up for the release of Viswasam.

The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans because of its awesome singles. Now, here is some terrific news for all you Ajith fans. In an exciting development, a rustic folk song from Viswasam is all set to be released today (December 20, 2018) on the Lahari Music Youtube channel at 7 PM.

Viswasam has been directed by Siva and has a solid rural feel to it. The folk song might up the 'desi' quotient in a big time. The film's music has been composed by D Imman and the composer has done a good job so far.

Viswasam is slated to release this Pongal. Besides Ajith, it also has Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead roles.