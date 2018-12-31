 »   »   »  Viswasam’s Trailer Sets Some New Records Within 24 Hours Of Its Release!

1 Million Likes

Viswasam's trailer has found the love and acceptance of the audiences and they expect a perfect rural entertainer. The trailer fetched 1 Million Likes on YouTube within a short span of time and thus becoming the fastest Tamil movie trailer to achieve this.

24 Hours Statistics

Viswasam's trailer is all set to reach newer heights in terms of view count on YouTube. Reportedly, the film has fetched above 12 Million views and 1.2 Million Likes within 24 hours of its release.

Breaks The Record Of Petta's Trailer

At the same time, Viswasam's trailer has also overtaken the record set by Petta's trailer, which had hit the online circuits a couple of days ago. Petta's trailer had fetched above 10 Million views on YouTube within 24 hours of time. It had fetched above 600K Likes as well. now, Viswasam's trailer has overtaken petta's trailer to become the Tamil movie trailer with maximum views within 24 hours of release.

In Comparison With Sarkar Teaser

A lot of comparisons have been doing the rounds surrounding Viswasam trailer and Sarkar teaser. Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Viswasam's trailer has not broken the 24 hours record of Sarkar's teaser. Reportedly, the teaser had fetched above 15 Million Views within 24 hours.