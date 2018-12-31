 »   »   »  Viswasam’s Trailer Sets Some New Records Within 24 Hours Of Its Release!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Viswasam's trailer has been ruling the online circuits ever since its arrival on December 30, 2018. The much awaited trailer of the movie had received a grand welcome and it was all set to break some big records in terms of popularity. It has been more than 24 hours since the release of Viswasam trailer and the trailer continues to trend at the top spot on YouTube. It has had an amazing run and it has broken some records as well. At the same time, it was unable to break some other records as well. Read on to know more about the same here.
1 Million Likes
Viswasam's trailer has found the love and acceptance of the audiences and they expect a perfect rural entertainer. The trailer fetched 1 Million Likes on YouTube within a short span of time and thus becoming the fastest Tamil movie trailer to achieve this.
24 Hours Statistics
Viswasam's trailer is all set to reach newer heights in terms of view count on YouTube. Reportedly, the film has fetched above 12 Million views and 1.2 Million Likes within 24 hours of its release.
Breaks The Record Of Petta's Trailer
At the same time, Viswasam's trailer has also overtaken the record set by Petta's trailer, which had hit the online circuits a couple of days ago. Petta's trailer had fetched above 10 Million views on YouTube within 24 hours of time. It had fetched above 600K Likes as well. now, Viswasam's trailer has overtaken petta's trailer to become the Tamil movie trailer with maximum views within 24 hours of release.
In Comparison With Sarkar Teaser
A lot of comparisons have been doing the rounds surrounding Viswasam trailer and Sarkar teaser. Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Viswasam's trailer has not broken the 24 hours record of Sarkar's teaser. Reportedly, the teaser had fetched above 15 Million Views within 24 hours.