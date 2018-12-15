 »   »   »  Viswasam Second Single Song: Vetti Kattu Number Is Out And It's Terrific

Update: The second single song from Viswasam Vettti Kattu is out and it is just fabulous. The number does cnmplete justice to Ajith's 'Mass Hero' image and gels quite well with the festive spirit. This is another winner from D Imman.

The dashing and suave Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular and talented actors in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thala' ny his fans, the heartthrob enjoys a god-like fan following courtesy his dashing personality, cool looks and remarkable versatility as a performer. During his remarkable career, the 'Ultimate Star' has starred in several well-received films and this has proved that success is his middle name. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans courtesy its stunning posters and the epic first single.

Now, here is some awesome news for the 'Thala Army'. In an awesome development, the makers of Viswasam have confirmed that the second single song Vetti Kattu is going to released today(December 15, 2018) at 7 PM on the Lahari Music YouTube channel.

It has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and is touted to be even better than Adichi Thooku.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural-drama and it has been directed by Siva. In it, Ajith will be seen in a fully 'Desi' avatar.

Besides Thala, it also has Nayanthara in the lead.

Viswasam is slated to hit the screens this Pongal alongside the Rajinikanth starrer Petta. The general feeling is that it'll open well at the box office.