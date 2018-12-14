 »   »   »  Viswasam Second Single Song: Vetti Kattu To Release Next Week; Sung By 'Super Singer' Senthil Ganesh

The charismatic Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most revered names in Tamil cinema today. The soft-spoken and supremely talented star is loved by countless fans because of his dashing looks, impressive screen presence and versatility as an actor. At present, 'Thala' is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Viswasam. The film's first single song Adichi Thooku was released a few days ago and it set the internet on fire. Now, here is some more good news for the 'Thala Army'.

According to the latest reports, the Viswasam second single song has been sung by Super Singer fame Senthil Ganesh. The number is titled Vetti Kattu and might be released next week. Adichi Thooku was a full on mass number and it did justice to the rural setting of Viswasam. The buzz is that Vetti Kattu is going to be even better.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is touted to be a rural-entertainer and marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and Siva. The film also has Nayanthara in the lead. Viswasam is slated to hit the screens this Pongal and it'll clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Petta. It is the biggest release of the festive season and should do well at the box office.

So, are you looking forward to Vetti Kattu? Tell us in the space below.

