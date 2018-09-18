English
 Viswasam Leaked Photos: Ajith Kumar Sports A Desi Look; Is This Actor Playing The Villain​?

Viswasam Leaked Photos: Ajith Kumar Sports A Desi Look; Is This Actor Playing The Villain​?

By
    Last year, the dashing Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his much-hyped Vivegam opened to a good response at the box office and received fairly positive reviews. Directed by Siva, the film was a spy-thriller and also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. In it, 'Thala' essayed the role of an counter-terrorism agent and did full justice to it. At present, he is shooting in Hyderabad for Viswasam. The film is quite a high profile one and has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and that too for all the right reasons.

    Now, here is some terrific news for the 'Thala Army'.

    Leaked Photos

    As it so happens, a few photos from the shoot location of Viswasam are going viral on the social media and creating a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs. In them, Ajith can be seen in a 'desi' avatar that he carries off like a boss. He can also be seen sporting grey hair.

    Is This The Villain Of Viswasam

    Interestingly, actor Ravi Awana can be seen alongside Ajith in the leaked photos and his suggests that he is playing the villain in Viswasam. He is best known r his performance in the Nani starrer Krishna Arjun Yuddham and it will be worth watching if the actor is able to make an impact in Kollywood or not.

    Great Expectations!

    In case you did not know, Siva and Ajith have previously collaborated for three popular films namely Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. As such, fans have high expectations from Viswasam. Earlier while talking about the film, Siva had had said that it's going to be completely different from his previous films with Thala.

    About Viswasam

    Viswasam is touted to be a complete mass entertainer and it features Ajith in a double role. Its terrific first look poster has already created a great deal of buzz for all the right reasons and this indicates the film is quite a big deal. Besides Ajith, Viswasam also has Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead.

