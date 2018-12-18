 »   »   »  Viswasam Songs Review (3/5): D Imman Hits The Bullseye With This Ajith Kumar Starrer

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Last year, the much-loved Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town when Vivegam opened to a good repose at the box office and clicked with the target audience. Directed by Siva, the film was a thriller and also featured Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. With 2017 in the rearview, 'Thala' is currently gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The rural-drama is set to release this Pongal and its jukebox creating a great deal of buzz amongst fans.
With Viswasam mania in full swing, here is at whether D Imman's songs have lived up to the expectations or not.
Adichi Thooku
Boasting of some lively lyrics by Vivek, Adichi Thooku is a mass number and it captures the festive spirit of Pongal pretty well. It has some killer beats and this might help it become a hit with fans in the B and C centres.
Kannaana Kanney
Sung by the highly talented Sid Sriram, Kannaana Kanney has a soft feel to it and talks about paternal love. It is quite different from the kind of songs one usually associates with Siva Ajith's films.
Vetti Kattu
Written by Yugabharathi, Vetti Kattu is an introductory number of sorts and it highlights the virtues of Thooku Durai. Shankar Mahadevan's powerful rendition and the the rocking musical arrangement gel quite well with the feel of the track and make it a celebration of her worship
Vaaney Vaaney
A typical D Imman composition, Vaaney Vaaney brings together the deadly combo of Shreya Ghoshal and Hariharan. Shreya's sweet voice compliments the veteran singer's seasoned rendition quite well and this makes Vaaney Vaaney a delight for the fans.
Danga Danga
Rendered ably by Senthil Ganesh and Rajalakshmi, Danga Danga is a cute and slow number which should work well with the class audience. This number bears testimony to D Imman's musical abilities.
Rise Up
A typical powerful theme song, Rise Up makes a solid impact because of its unique rhythm. The lyrics are a bit on the weaker side. However, their impact is enhanced because of the energetic way in which the singewrs have rendered the number.