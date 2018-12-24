 »   »   »  Viswasam Teaser To Be Released On This Date?

If you are a fan of the much-loved Ajith Kumar then we have some terrific news in store for you. In an exciting development, the teaser of the Ultimate Star's next big film Viswasam is all set to be released pretty soon. According to Ramesh Bala, the Viswasam teaser is going to be released on January 1, 2019 as a New Year's gift for the Thala Army. If this indeed happens, 2019 will begin in the best way possible for Ajith's fans.

In case you did not know, Viswasam is a Siva directorial and it marks his fourth consecutive collaboration with 'Thala'. The film is touted to be a rural-drama and it features Ajith in a desi avatar. It has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans courtesy its songs and might turn out to be one of the most memorable releases of Ajith's career.

Besides Ajith, Viswasam also has the 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara in the lead. Nayan and Ajith have previously collaborated for successful films like Billa and Arramabh. Seeing them together again is going to be a treat for the fans.

Viswasam is slated to hit the screens during Pngal and it will clash at the box office with the Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

