 »   »   »  Viswasam Teaser First Review Out! Ajith Kumar's Macho New Avatar Is Electrifying

The classy Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most iconic stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Thala', the star enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his dashing personality, cool looks and remarkable versatility as a performer. During his splendid career, he has starred in several popular films and this has helped him prove that he is a synonym for greatness. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Viswasam. The film has created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans courtesy its stunning posters. The Viswasam teaser is likely to be released soon. Now, the first review of the Viswasan teaser is out.
'It's Mindblowing'
Entertainment journalist Umair Sandhu recently saw the Viswasam teaser at a special censor screening and he apparently liked it quite a lot. Commenting on the teaser, he said that it is 'mindblowing' He added that the teaser suggests that Viswasam might turn out to be Ajith's 'biggest hit' ever.
His Exact Words
"Saw #Thala #Ajith " #Viswasam " Teaser at Censor Board ! One Word : MINDBLOWING. 👌After watching Teaser, Mark my words, #Viswasam will be Biggest Mass HIT of #Thala #Ajith ever. Teaser will be Out in some days."
Ajith's Macho Avatar Wins Hearts!
Umair Sandhu went on to add that Ajith's new look in Viswasam is a treat for the fans and might give them goosebumps
"Just Fall in Love with New Look of #Thala #Ajith in #Viswasam ! He is looking Damn Handsome & Macho in Teaser 💥🔥🔥. #Veeram, #Vedhalam, #Vivegam & Now #Viswasam ! " V " word is SUPER LUCKY for Director Siva & #Thala #Ajith !! Another Massy BLOCKBUSTER on the way," he added.
Siva-Ajith Work Their Magic Again?
Ajith and Siva have previously collaborated for three successful films Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. If this first review is anything to go by, Viswasam too is all set to emerge as a winner.
About Viswasam
Viswasam is touted to be a rural mass entertainer and it features Ajith in two different looks. The film is touted to be a delight for the family audience and it also features Thala's Billa co-star Nayanthara in the lead. 'Thalaivi' is rumoured to have a strong role in the film.
