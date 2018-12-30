English
 »   »   »  Viswasam Trailer To Be Released Today At 1:30 PM

Viswasam Trailer To Be Released Today At 1:30 PM

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    If you are a fan of the suave and supremely talented Ajith Kumar then gear up to rejoice as we have some wonderful news for you. In an exciting development, the makers of his eagerly-awaited Viswasam have confirmed that the trailer of the film will be released today (December 30, 2018) at 1:30 PM on the Sathya Jyothi YouTube channel. The trailer is likely to be a treat for the mass audience and should be a good New Year's gift for the 'Thala Army'.

    Viswasam is touted to be a rural-entertainer and it marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and Siva. It features the 'Ultimate Star' in two different looks and this is one of its biggest talking points. The buzz is that its entertainment quotient is going to be at the same level as Veeram.

    Viswasam

    Besides Ajith, it also features 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara in the lead. She has previously worked with 'Thala' in films such as Billa and Aegan. Seeing them together again is likely to be a good experience for the fans.

    Viswasam is slated to hit the screens during Pongal and it'll clash at the box office with Petta. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is a mass movie and it has Rajiinikanth-Simran in the lead. This clash has created a good amount of buzz amongst the fans for all the obvious reasons.

    Read more about: viswasam ajith kumar
    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue