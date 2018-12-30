 »   »   »  Viswasam Trailer To Be Released Today At 1:30 PM

If you are a fan of the suave and supremely talented Ajith Kumar then gear up to rejoice as we have some wonderful news for you. In an exciting development, the makers of his eagerly-awaited Viswasam have confirmed that the trailer of the film will be released today (December 30, 2018) at 1:30 PM on the Sathya Jyothi YouTube channel. The trailer is likely to be a treat for the mass audience and should be a good New Year's gift for the 'Thala Army'.

Viswasam is touted to be a rural-entertainer and it marks the fourth collaboration between Ajith and Siva. It features the 'Ultimate Star' in two different looks and this is one of its biggest talking points. The buzz is that its entertainment quotient is going to be at the same level as Veeram.

Besides Ajith, it also features 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara in the lead. She has previously worked with 'Thala' in films such as Billa and Aegan. Seeing them together again is likely to be a good experience for the fans.

Viswasam is slated to hit the screens during Pongal and it'll clash at the box office with Petta. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is a mass movie and it has Rajiinikanth-Simran in the lead. This clash has created a good amount of buzz amongst the fans for all the obvious reasons.