Viswasam Trailer: Kollywood Celebrities Come Up With Their Reactions!

By
    Viswasam trailer did hit the online circuits at 1:30Pm today (December 30, 2018) and as expected, it opened to a grand reception in the online circuits. The makers of the Ajith starrer has rightly given a big gift in the form of Viswasam trailer, which has indeed packed a big punch. The terrific trailer is high on mass elements and has offered umpteen number of moments to celebrate and reasons to wait for the big release of Viswasam. Thala fans are mighty impressed with the output of the trailer.

    At the same time, many of the Kollywood celebrities too took to their Twitter account to shower praises on Viswasam Trailer.

    Sivakarthikeyan

    Popular actor Sivakarthkeyan was one among the first celebrities to pen down about Viswasam trailer. The actor who is heavily impressed with the trailer has mentioned that Veeram has been his favourite Ajith film so far but form Pongal onwards, it is going to be Viswasam.

    Raghava Lawrence

    Popular actor, director and cinematographer Ragahva Lawrence, who watched the trailer of Viswasam has sent out a note regarding the trailer through his Facebook page. He has wished the entire team the best.

    Pandiraj

    Popular film-maker Pandiraj too took to his Twitter page to write about the trailer of Viswasam. The film-maker too has been heavily impressed with the trailer of the much awaited movie.

    Sathish

    Popular comedian Sathish also took to his Twitter account to write a few words about the trailer. He has tagged it as a perfect mass trailer. The actor has also conveyed his best wishes to the team.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 17:37 [IST]
