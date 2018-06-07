 »   »   »  Vote Now: Rajinikanth-Radhika Apte In Kabali Or Rajini-Huma Qureshi In Kaala

The legendary Rajinikanth is one of the most recognisable and successful stars in the Tamil film industry. In fact, most of his fans consider him to be a demi-god and make it a point to watch his films FDFS.

At present, 'Thalaiva' is awaiting the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaala which hits the screens on June 7, 2018, and is the biggest release of the year. Kaala is touted to be a gangster-drama and has been directed by Pa Ranjith. In it, Rajini plays the role of a gangster while Bollywood actor Nana Patekar essays the role of his on-screen rival. The film's trailer suggests that it will have strong political undertones and deal with how some communities regard their land to be an integral part of their identity.



Huma Qureshi Plays The Leading Lady

An interesting aspect of Kaala is the decision to cast Bollywood star Huma Qureshi as the leading lady. The White actress will be playing the role of a feisty lady who falls in love with Thalaiva's character and becomes an important part of his life. The trailer suggests that Huma's scenes with Rajini will be sweet yet intense. One can expect their romance to be quite playful and passionate.

Recently, while talking about Kaala, Huma had told a leading news agency that she has a 'meaty' role in the film and will not be an 'accessory'.

"It is a quintessential Rajinikanth film but at the same time, it is not a film where women are seen in just accessory roles, where you are just singing and dancing and looking pretty. They are doing a lot more from a performance point of view," she had added.

Comparisons With Kabali Star Radhika Apte

Interestingly, just like Kaala, Kabali too featured a fresh pair. In it, actress Radhika Apte played the role of Rajini's wife and impressed fans with her mature performance. Her chemistry with Rajini was crackling yet subdued. Furthermore, their on-screen love story was a rather mature one. It was perhaps because of her chemistry with the Superstar that she made an impact despite her limited screen time.

Huma Or Radhika?

Huma is quite a talented performer and Kaala is the biggest film of her young career. As such, one can expect her to bring her A-game to the table. However, it remains to be seen if she is able to make full use of the opportunity and impress movie buffs.

So, do you like the Huma-Rajini pair more than the Radhika-Rajini combination? Vote now and let us know.