 »   »   » What’s Common Between Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Indian 2 & Thalapathy 62?

Two of the most expected movies of Kollywood, which boasts of a terrific technical crew, are all set to take off. If one movie deals with social elements then the other is a political drama. Both the said movies would bank heavily on its writing and would be a key factor for their success.

A Happening Writer For Kamal Haasan And Vijay



B. Jeyamohan, the multi-facet writer who had ventured himself into literature, short story and non-fiction writing tried his luck in cinema with great success. He is the dialogue writer of critically acclaimed movies such as Naan Kadavul, Angadi Theru, Kaaviya Thalaivan etc. Jeyamohan would be penning dialogues for Vijay's upcoming movie with AR Murugadoss and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.



Jeyamohan For Indian 2 And Thalapathy 62



Indian was a colossal blockbuster two decades ago and it was the movie's dialogues which contributed a decent share for the movie's success. Director Shankar wants to recreate the magic with the sequel as well. Since the original writer, Sujatha is no more, Shankar has roped in this talented writer for some powerful and hard hitting dialogues.



AR Murugadoss has been one such director who makes movies with a pinch of social concern in it. Be it Ramana, Thupakki or Kaththi, ARM deals with serious subjects and here, dialogues form the crucial part of the project. Hence, Jeyamohan seems to be right choice of selection for the yet to be titled flick.



Jeyamohan's Biggest Movie



Jeyamohan will be associated with two of the biggest stars and expensive budgeted movies in Kollywood this year. But it's not just Indian 2 and Thalapathy 62 where the 47-year-old writer will be working for. Jeyamohan has penned dialogues for India's most expensive movie, 2.0 which features Rajinikanth under Shankar's direction.

