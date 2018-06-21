 »   »   »  When Ajith Kumar Gave Up His Room For Ranveer Singh!

Related Articles
Thala Ajith, as Ajith Kumar is fondly called, is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema. The charismatic actor and performer, enjoys a loyal fan base of his own and each film of his is like a celebration to each and every follower of this actor. Apart from his on-screen charisma his off-screen behaviour too has fetched him a lot of fans.
It's quite known to all that Ajith Kumar is one of the humblest stars around in Kollywood. He doesn't hold starry airs and his kind gestures proving his simplicity, have often stunned one and all. Now, yet another humble act of Ajith Kumar has turned out to be the talking point in the internet circuits. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Viswasam
As you all know, Ajith Kumar is at present busy with the works of his upcoming film Viswasam, which is being directed by Siva. Hopes are high on this upcoming project of Thala Ajith, which also marks his fourth association with the director.
The Shoot Of Viswasam
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the team Viswasam was in Hyderabad for the shoot of the film and they had planned to shoot some major sequences in Ramoji Rao Film City and Rajamundry. But later, the makers decided to shoot the portion scheduled for Rajamundry in the Film City itself.
When Ajith Had To Vacate His Room
Meanwhile, while the makers decided to extend the schedule in Ramoji Rao city, but they had to vacate Ajith Kumar's room as the same was already booked for Ranveer Singh, as the Bollywood star would be there on the allotted dates for the shoot of his upcoming film Simmba.
Ajith – The Humble Star
We all know how humble Ajith Kumar is and the actor proved that once again. Reportedly, Ajith Kumar was informed about the unavailability of the room and the star without any qualms stated that he just wanted a small room with a bed and a fan. Truly, a humble gesture from one of the biggest stars of the South Indian cinema.
