 »   »   »  When Nagma Said That She Ended Her Relationship With Sourav Ganguly As His 'Career Was At Stake'

Nagma Accepts Being In A Relationship With Sourav

While speaking to the magazine, Nagma had said that she had never denied being romantically involved with Sourav and confirmed that the two were in a relationship.

"Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other's existence in each other's life, any person can say anything they want,' she had added.

'His Career Was At Stake'

Nagma had gone on to add that she was forced to end her relationship with Sourav as it could have affected/ruined his career.

"There was a career at stake, besides other things, so one had to part. One had to weigh a lot of things, rather than be on an ego trip and insist on being together," she had said.

'A Smaller Interest Had To Be Sacrificed'

Revealing more about the decision to end the relationship, the diva had said that they were forced to sacrifice their relationship keeping in mind 'bigger interests'.

"A smaller interest had to be sacrificed for bigger interests... When a game is being played, people should understand it is a sport. It's very weird that people started getting carried away,' she had said.

Were People Blaming The Relationship For Sourav's Failiures?

She had also indicated that the fans were blaming the relationship for Sourav's failures on the cricket pitch

''Whenever India played, people said that a person was not doing well because he was emotionally attached," Nagma had added.

'Its Best To Move On'

Nagma had also indicated that the relationship was bringing nothing but 'misery' to them and hence they decided to 'move on'.

"When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you're supposed to bring happiness to a person's life, you bring misery. Then it's in the best interests to move on," the lady had added

The Relationship Ended On A Good Note

On a parting note, the actress had made it the clear that the relationship ended on a good note and she would always have tremendous respect for Sourav.