English
 »   »   »  When Nagma Said That She Ended Her Relationship With Sourav Ganguly As His 'Career Was At Stake'

When Nagma Said That She Ended Her Relationship With Sourav Ganguly As His 'Career Was At Stake'

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    As far as fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, the lovely Nagma is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. In the 90s, the lady had established herself as one of the most popular names in the industry. Nagma enjoyed a strong fan following because of her good looks, charming personality and of course bold nature. She also worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this went a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.

    In 2001, rumours of her being in a relationship with cricketer Sourav Ganguly began doing the rounds. And, as expected, these rumours created a buzz amongst her fans. While the Baashha actress initially refrained from reacting to the rumours, she ultimately broke her silence on the matter. In 2003, she told Savvy that she was indeed in a relationship with 'Dada' and revealed the reason for their split.

    Nagma Accepts Being In A Relationship With Sourav

    While speaking to the magazine, Nagma had said that she had never denied being romantically involved with Sourav and confirmed that the two were in a relationship.

    "Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other's existence in each other's life, any person can say anything they want,' she had added.

    'His Career Was At Stake'

    Nagma had gone on to add that she was forced to end her relationship with Sourav as it could have affected/ruined his career.

    "There was a career at stake, besides other things, so one had to part. One had to weigh a lot of things, rather than be on an ego trip and insist on being together," she had said.

    'A Smaller Interest Had To Be Sacrificed'

    Revealing more about the decision to end the relationship, the diva had said that they were forced to sacrifice their relationship keeping in mind 'bigger interests'.

    "A smaller interest had to be sacrificed for bigger interests... When a game is being played, people should understand it is a sport. It's very weird that people started getting carried away,' she had said.

    Were People Blaming The Relationship For Sourav's Failiures?

    She had also indicated that the fans were blaming the relationship for Sourav's failures on the cricket pitch

    ''Whenever India played, people said that a person was not doing well because he was emotionally attached," Nagma had added.

    'Its Best To Move On'

    Nagma had also indicated that the relationship was bringing nothing but 'misery' to them and hence they decided to 'move on'.

    "When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you're supposed to bring happiness to a person's life, you bring misery. Then it's in the best interests to move on," the lady had added

    The Relationship Ended On A Good Note

    On a parting note, the actress had made it the clear that the relationship ended on a good note and she would always have tremendous respect for Sourav.

    Read more about: nagma
    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue