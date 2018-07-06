 »   »   »  When Nagma Said That She Ended Her Relationship With Sourav Ganguly As His 'Career Was At Stake'

Related Articles
- SHOCKING! Is Raai Laxmi's Casting Couch Film 'Julie 2' Based On Actress Nagma?
- Tollywood Stars Who Opted For Religious Conversion
- Tamil Actors Who converted to Islam; Christianity; Hinduism
- Shocking: None Of The Kannada Celebrities Won The Election
- Actress Nagma Loses Her First Election
- Actresses Who Were Physically Abused
- Nagma Denies Being Kissed, Groped; Says She Didn't Slap Anyone!
- Actress Nagma Having Tough Times In Politics
- Photos: After Being Kissed, Actress Nagma Groped In Public
- South Actresses Who Were Sexually Harassed, Abused, Molested In Public
- Photos: Tamil Actress Nagma Molested
- There Are Few Offers Coming My Way: Nagma
As far as fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, the lovely Nagma is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. In the 90s, the lady had established herself as one of the most popular names in the industry. Nagma enjoyed a strong fan following because of her good looks, charming personality and of course bold nature. She also worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this went a long way in establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.
In 2001, rumours of her being in a relationship with cricketer Sourav Ganguly began doing the rounds. And, as expected, these rumours created a buzz amongst her fans. While the Baashha actress initially refrained from reacting to the rumours, she ultimately broke her silence on the matter. In 2003, she told Savvy that she was indeed in a relationship with 'Dada' and revealed the reason for their split.
Nagma Accepts Being In A Relationship With Sourav
While speaking to the magazine, Nagma had said that she had never denied being romantically involved with Sourav and confirmed that the two were in a relationship.
"Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other's existence in each other's life, any person can say anything they want,' she had added.
'His Career Was At Stake'
Nagma had gone on to add that she was forced to end her relationship with Sourav as it could have affected/ruined his career.
"There was a career at stake, besides other things, so one had to part. One had to weigh a lot of things, rather than be on an ego trip and insist on being together," she had said.
'A Smaller Interest Had To Be Sacrificed'
Revealing more about the decision to end the relationship, the diva had said that they were forced to sacrifice their relationship keeping in mind 'bigger interests'.
"A smaller interest had to be sacrificed for bigger interests... When a game is being played, people should understand it is a sport. It's very weird that people started getting carried away,' she had said.
Were People Blaming The Relationship For Sourav's Failiures?
She had also indicated that the fans were blaming the relationship for Sourav's failures on the cricket pitch
''Whenever India played, people said that a person was not doing well because he was emotionally attached," Nagma had added.
'Its Best To Move On'
Nagma had also indicated that the relationship was bringing nothing but 'misery' to them and hence they decided to 'move on'.
"When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you're supposed to bring happiness to a person's life, you bring misery. Then it's in the best interests to move on," the lady had added
The Relationship Ended On A Good Note
On a parting note, the actress had made it the clear that the relationship ended on a good note and she would always have tremendous respect for Sourav.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.