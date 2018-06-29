 »   »   »  When Nayanthara Spoke About Her Prabhu Deva Tattoo And Needing Time To Cope With Heartbreak!

Related Articles
The charming Nayanthara is one of the most popular names in South cinema today. She enjoys a strong fan following because of her elegant personality, good looks and gripping performances. During her illustrious career, she has delivered quite a few hits and this has established her as the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of the film world. Interestingly, over the years, she has also grabbed plenty of attention because of her personal life. In 2010, she had grabbed attention because of her affair with actor Prabhu Deva.
Unfortunately, this relationship did not last long and the two went separate ways nearly three years later. Shortly after the split, Nayanthara had spoken to the Times Of India about her personal life and made a few revelations.
On The Reason Behind The Split
Speaking about her break-up with Prabhu Deva, she had said that it 'just happened'. She had gone on to add that it was impossible and pointless to move ahead with a relationship that just was not working.
"When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working," she had added.
'Never Thought The Split Would Happen'
Nayan had also added that when she entered into a relationship with Prabhu Deva she could not have even imagined that it would end so soon.
"I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together," she had added.
On Dealing With Heartbreak
While Nayanthara had refrained from talking about how she dealt with heartbreak, the actress did acknowledge that such things 'shatter your life'.
"When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important," she had added.
On Needing Time To Recover
Hinting at being devastated by the setback, the Billa actress had said that she needed time to 'recover' and get her life back on track.
"I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time," Nayanthara had added.
'I Will Do Anything For Love'
Nayan had also spoken about taking a break from films because of her personal commitments and said that she would 'do anything for love'.
"As far as I am concerned, I am game for doing anything for love. I will do anything for love," she had added.
