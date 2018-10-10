 »   »   »  When Nazriya Nazim Commented On Her 'Catfight' With Nayanthara & Being Banned From Kollywood

The Naiyaandi Controversy

In 2013, Nazriya filed a police complaint against the makers of Naiyaandi and claimed that they had used a body double to film some intimate scenes without getting her consent. Responding to this, director A. Sarkunam had said that Nazriya's allegations were incorrect and added that the necessary permission had been taken.

The Matter Was Resolved

Ultimately, the makers removed the said scenes from the film and showed the edited version to Nazriya. Following this, she withdrew the complaint and made it clear that she had no issues with the film.

Nayanthara Rebukes Nazriya

Just when the controversy seemed to be dying down, actress Nayanthara made a shocking remark about the whole incident. She criticised Nazriya for throwing a tantrum about the navel scene and added that those who are in the glamour business should not make an issue out of such minor things.

"After coming to the films, an actress cannot complain about exposing," she had added.

A Catfight Breaks Out?

Following this, Nazriya apparently hit back at Nayan and said that she really did not need any advice from the Billa girl. As expected, this led to rumours of there being a catfight between the two ladies.

Nazriya Banned?

Around the same time, reports of Nazriya being 'banned' from Kollywood began doing the rounds. A few reports claimed that A Sarkunam was upset about his bad experience with Nazriya and hence, several directors were a bit reluctant to sign her for their films.

A Clarification

With these controversies in full swing, Nazriya issued a clarification and said that there was never a rift between her and Nayanthara. She also said that she had several Tamil films in her kitty.

Her Exact Words

"Rumors sometimes they make you laugh !!! Nazriya and Nayanthara issuing statements against each other. What's wrong with these people ? We are very good friends," she posted on the social media.

Moving On...

Over the years, Nazriya and Nayanthara have put this incident behind them and moved on in life. Nazriya is currently awaiting the release of Trance. In it, she will be seen alongside Fahadh Faasil. On the other hand, Nayanthara is the current reigning queen of Kollywood. She currently has Viswasam, Airaa and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty.