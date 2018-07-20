 »   »   »  When Raai Laxmi Called Her Failed Relationship With MS Dhoni A 'Scar'!

Related Articles
There's no denying that the lovely Raai Laxmi is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the Tamil film industry today. During her fairly eventful career, the stunning lady has won the love of the fans because of her bold nature, stunning looks and sincere performances. Over the years, she has also grabbed plenty of attention because of her personal life. In 2008, she became the talk of the town when she fell in love with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. Sadly, this relationship did not work out and the two soon went their separate ways.
However, for some reason, the fans continued linking her with Dhoni. In 2014, during a chat with the Times Of India, the Mankatha star had spoken about her failed relationship with MSD and made a few strong statements.
'The Relationship Is A Scar'
While talking about the relationship, Raai Laxmi had called it a 'scar' that added that most news channels make it a point to bring up her name whenever they talk about Dhoni's personal life.
'I've Begun To Believe That My Relationship With Dhoni Is Like A Stain'
"I've begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won't go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now."
'Someday, My Kids Will Ask Me About It'
She had gone on to add, she feared that someday her kids would ask her about the relationship and humiliate her.
"Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni's past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in future will see it on TV and ask me about it," she had said.
'We Still Have Respect For Each Other'
Raai Laxmi had also made it clear that there were no hard feelings between the two and added that both of them had moved on.
"I knew him really well and don't know if I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have respect for each other," she had said.
'He Has Moved On'
"He has moved on and gotten married. That's the end of the story. I am a very happy person right now and work is my priority."