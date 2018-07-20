 »   »   »  When Raai Laxmi Called Her Failed Relationship With MS Dhoni A 'Scar'!

'The Relationship Is A Scar'

While talking about the relationship, Raai Laxmi had called it a 'scar' that added that most news channels make it a point to bring up her name whenever they talk about Dhoni's personal life.

'I've Begun To Believe That My Relationship With Dhoni Is Like A Stain'

"I've begun to believe that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar which won't go away for a long time. I am surprised that people still have the energy and patience left to talk about it even now."

'Someday, My Kids Will Ask Me About It'

She had gone on to add, she feared that someday her kids would ask her about the relationship and humiliate her.

"Every time TV channels dig into Dhoni's past, they make it a point to bring up our relationship. I dread to think that someday my kids in future will see it on TV and ask me about it," she had said.

'We Still Have Respect For Each Other'

Raai Laxmi had also made it clear that there were no hard feelings between the two and added that both of them had moved on.

"I knew him really well and don't know if I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have respect for each other," she had said.

'He Has Moved On'

"He has moved on and gotten married. That's the end of the story. I am a very happy person right now and work is my priority."