 »   »   »  When Vani Ganapathy Lashed Out At Kamal Haasan For Talking About Their Divorce And Alimony

Vani Ganapathy Dismisses Kamal's 'Alimony' Remark

Ripping apart Kamal's claims, Vani Ganapathy had said that alimony - which is a part of the divorce settlement - can't leave a man penniless and neither can it help a woman settle down comfortably.

"Do you really believe that in India, an alimony, which is part of a divorce, can make a man bankrupt or that it ever settles a woman comfortably? Does the court even give such an order to settle the woman comfortably? No," she had added.

'It’s Complete Hog Wash'

Responding to Kamal's remarks about moving into a rented apartment after their divorce, the dancer said that his remarks were baseless as he did not even own a house when they were married.

"All through our marriage, we lived in two rented apartments. Except when we lived in the family house, of course, with Kamal's brother, Mr Charuhasan, his wife and three daughters. Those years were in the house which belonged to the family. So to make it look like he was living in the most palatial house and then had to move to a rented house after our divorce is complete hog wash," she had added.

'He Was Trying To Get His Daughter's Sympathy'

Describing Kamal's actions as 'childish', Vani Ganapathy had claimed that his remarks about being bankrupt were his way of gaining his daughter's sympathy and projecting himself as a father who sacrificed everything for his kids.

"I think Kamal was trying to get the sympathy of I don't know who - maybe his daughter - to make himself look like the father who sacrificed so much and that's just very, very, very petty and childish," she had added.

'Even His Family Is Upset At His Claims'

Vani Ganapathy had also claimed that his attempts at gaining sympathy were not going to work as his own family was unhappy about his remarks.

"If it's sympathy that is going to win Kamal what he wants from his daughter, he could have done the same without taking names. Even his family is upset at his claims," she had added.

On Kamal's 'Blame Game'

Vani Ganapathy had also criticised her ex-husband for playing a 'blame game' and added that he isn't someone who accepts his failures.

"Kamal can't just blame somebody else for his situation. Anyway, he was never the type who took the blame on himself - be it about his films or his personal life. He's just looking for somebody to blame all the time," she had added.

On Confronting Kamal About The Remarks

Vani Ganapathy had also made it clear that she never confronted him about the remarks and added that he had no business making such comments about her.

"I haven't spoken to Kamal about his interview. We haven't had a conversation in years. I also don't doubt his talent and creativity. But that does not give anybody a right to slander another person or to pull wool over people's eyes," she had added.

'I Have Moved On'

Taking a dig at Kamal, she had added that his remarks indicated that he had not been able to put the divorce behind him.

"Twenty-eight years is a long time. I've moved on, it looks like he hasn't," she had added

On Being On Good Terms With Kamal's Family

While talking about Kamal's relatives, she had added that she considers them to be like her family and has no problems with them.

"For me, it is about the family. My parents are no longer there, so I have my sisters and Mr Charuhasan, Mrs Charuhasan, their three girls, Suhasini, Nandini, Shubhashini, their husbands and extended family," she had added.