 »   »   »  Why Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi & Others Skipped The 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018!

The 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 was held on June 16, 2018 in Hyderabad and it was attended by some of the top celebrities of the South Indian film industry. It would be the dream of all movie lovers to see all their favourite stars together in a function and the event offered a platform for the same.

At the same time, the absence of some of the top personalities of the film industry was much noted. Lady Superstar Nayanthara, actor Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi etc., were not seen at the function despite the fact that all of them were declared winners in different categories.

Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara were declared as the Best Actor and Best Actress respectively whereas Karthi won the title of Best Actor (Critics) along with Madhavan. Many other Tamil celebrities too decided to give 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 a miss. What is the reason behind the same? Keep scrolling down to know more.

The Decision Of Nadigar Sangam According to a report by The News Minute, the top stars of the Tamil film industry decided to skip the event adhering to the decision of Nadigar Singam, the association of Tamil movie artists, to boycott the event. The Reason Behind The Boycott At the same time, the report also suggests that the association asked to skip the award event since Filmfare denied to pay the donation amount stipulated by the Nadigar Sangam. The Response From Nadigar Sangam The report has also quoted the Nadigar Sangham as saying "In the past, there have been several film related functions, award ceremonies, dance programmes and television programmes in which actors have participated and many have performed in such functions. However, in recent times, such functions have taken a commercial twist, and are conducted as a means to generate huge revenues for such organising entities. Considering the above, it had been officially resolved in Nadigar Sangam special meeting that actors should participate only in functions in which they are paid, or only in functions where the organising entities contribute donations to Nadigar Sangam and Tamil Film Producer Council." I sincerely thank @NayantharaU @Karthi_Offl #simbu @khushsundar n other friends for understanding the associations sentiments n policy n not attending da award function though they wer winners.big thanks. Dis iniatitive is jus to generate money for our senior artistes pension gb — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 18, 2018 Vishal's Message To The Celebrities Meanwhile, Vishal took to the microblogging site to thank Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Karthi, Khushbu and others who stood by the decision of the association. He also added that this new initiative is to generate money for the pension scheme of senior artists.