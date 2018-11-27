 »   »   »  Will 2.0 Become The First Indian Movie To Enter 100-Crore Club On Day 1?

The Worldwide Release

2.0 will make a worldwide release and going by the reports, it would be one of the biggest ever release in the history of Tamil cinema. For sure, the movie would turn out to be a milestone in Kollywood with such a gigantic release.

In 3 Different Languages

Apart from Tamil, 2.0 is releasing in two other languages as well. The Hindi version as well as the Telugu versions of the movie would be making a simultaneous release on November 29, 2018 itself, which would help it to cater to a wider section of the audiences.

In Hindi Speaking Regions

Well, 2.0 is sure to get a big opening in the Hindi speaking regions as well. Rajinikanth is a popular name out theare and the film also has the big presence of Akashay Kumar. Hence, a huge opening is on cards for 2.0 similar to that of big Hindi movies.

All India Box Office

2.0 is assured to get a big opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. Similarly, the film will register a big opening in rest of the South Indian states as well as the hype surrounding the film is phenomenal in those places as well. The booking for most of the shows in many of the top cities are already full.

Overseas Regions

As mentioned above 2.0 is making a massive release in the overseas regions. More importantly, all the language versions of the film will be making a big release, which again would assure a gigantic opening out there as well.

The 100-Crore Club

By all means, 100-Crore figure on its day 1 at the box office is quite possible for 2.0. Despite being a working day, the film has early morning shows and marathon shows in many centres, which further escalates the chance for the film to cross the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office on day 1. Let us see whether the film could touch the magical figures on the opening day or not.