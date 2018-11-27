English
 »   »   »  Will Tamilrockers Leak The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0 Online On Its Release Day?

Will Tamilrockers Leak The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0 Online On Its Release Day?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There's no denying that the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is the biggest and most-talked about release of the year. The Shankar directorial has created a good amount of buzz amongst the fans courtesy its stunning visuals and gripping trailer. The film is a sequel to the 2010 release Enthiran/Robot and it is likely to open on the terrific note. In fact, the buzz is that it might even outperform Baahubali 2. While everyone is excited about the film, many in industry are worried about it potentially falling prey to piracy.

    Will Tamilrockers Leak 2.0 On Day 1?

    The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking leaking new releases online within hours of their release. Kaatrin Mozhi, Sarkar and Taxiwala are just a few of the recent releases that were leaked online on the release day. Given this trend, many in the industry feel that 2.0 too might get leaked on Day 1.

    A Warning?

    Some time ago,a twitter user sent out a tweet claiming that 2.0 would get leaked in HD quality by Tamilrockers.

    "#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers. #2point0November #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TamilRockers #TR. Tamil Rockers (@TamilRockersMV) November 9, 2018,"the tweet read

    As expected, this created a buzz in the industry and the account got suspended in no time.

    The Background

    Interestingly, 2.0 is no stranger to leaks. A few months ago, the teaser got leaked on the social media before its launch. And, as expected, this upset 'Thalaiva' fans big time. Reacting to the incident, Soundarya Rajinikanth had said that leaking the teaser was a 'heartless' act.

    She Had Said

    "Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium."

    To Conclude...

    2.0 is a magnum opus and it has been shot against a huge budget. As such, it has to do exceptionally well at the box office in order to be a hit. If it gets leaked, the theatrical performance will get affected. We sincerely hope that people behave sensibly and refrain from indulging in or promoting piracy.

    Read more about: rajinikanth akshay
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue