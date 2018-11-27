 »   »   »  Will Tamilrockers Leak The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0 Online On Its Release Day?

Will Tamilrockers Leak 2.0 On Day 1?

The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking leaking new releases online within hours of their release. Kaatrin Mozhi, Sarkar and Taxiwala are just a few of the recent releases that were leaked online on the release day. Given this trend, many in the industry feel that 2.0 too might get leaked on Day 1.

A Warning?

Some time ago,a twitter user sent out a tweet claiming that 2.0 would get leaked in HD quality by Tamilrockers.

"#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers. #2point0November #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TamilRockers #TR. Tamil Rockers (@TamilRockersMV) November 9, 2018,"the tweet read

As expected, this created a buzz in the industry and the account got suspended in no time.

The Background

Interestingly, 2.0 is no stranger to leaks. A few months ago, the teaser got leaked on the social media before its launch. And, as expected, this upset 'Thalaiva' fans big time. Reacting to the incident, Soundarya Rajinikanth had said that leaking the teaser was a 'heartless' act.

She Had Said

"Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium."

To Conclude...

2.0 is a magnum opus and it has been shot against a huge budget. As such, it has to do exceptionally well at the box office in order to be a hit. If it gets leaked, the theatrical performance will get affected. We sincerely hope that people behave sensibly and refrain from indulging in or promoting piracy.