 »   »   »  With 2.0, Shankar Proves Yet Again That He Is The Master Of 'Masterpieces'!

Initial Response for 2.0

As you all know, 2.0 has opened to some amazingly positive reviews at the theatres across the globe. The movie has been tagged as one of the finest visual experiences of all time and who other than Shankar could have pulled off a film of such a big stature with conviction and perfection!

The Socially Committed Movies

Shankar stepped into the film industry with the movie Gentleman, which was indeed a big budget venture of those days. The movie was a fresh attempt at film-making and a social message was embedded so well in an entertaining storyline. He followed a similar path with his works like Indian, Mudhalvan, Anniyan etc., and each one of them turned out to be special ones.

Jeans And Boys

Here are two other movies of Shankar, which again, were products of an amazing visionary. Who would have thought of picturising a song sequence amidst the backdrop of the seven wonders of the world other than Shankar? The film was one of the movies that used special effects in the right way back then. Similarly, the brilliant visualisations of the songs in Boys were a sensation back then.

Enthiran

With the 2010 movie Enthiran, Shankar put a step forward into the zone of science-fictions and came up with a film that was defined as a proud reply to Hollywood's big movies. The movie became a huge success and it was Shankar who came up with India's first film based on a Robot.

His Sincere Efforts

The efforts that he has put in for 2.0 is indeed mammoth. Moreover, the film-maker's insistence on the perfection of the VFX works has reaped the benefits. It is never easy to pull of such a subject in a way appealing to the Indian audiences. But still, Shankar is known to pull off the unbelievable stints.