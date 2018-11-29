English
With 2.0, Shankar Proves Yet Again That He Is The Master Of 'Masterpieces'!

By
    2.0 is out in the theatres and the movie has offered a spectacular treat to the Indian film audiences. Films like 2.0 don't come often and it requires a magnificent film-maker like Shankar at the helm to derive the desired results. Well, Shankar is not new to such movies that could be tagged as magnum opuses or masterpieces and within a career spanning over two decades, the film-maker has proved himself to be a true visionary of the modern day Indian cinema.

    Initial Response for 2.0

    As you all know, 2.0 has opened to some amazingly positive reviews at the theatres across the globe. The movie has been tagged as one of the finest visual experiences of all time and who other than Shankar could have pulled off a film of such a big stature with conviction and perfection!

    The Socially Committed Movies

    Shankar stepped into the film industry with the movie Gentleman, which was indeed a big budget venture of those days. The movie was a fresh attempt at film-making and a social message was embedded so well in an entertaining storyline. He followed a similar path with his works like Indian, Mudhalvan, Anniyan etc., and each one of them turned out to be special ones.

    Jeans And Boys

    Here are two other movies of Shankar, which again, were products of an amazing visionary. Who would have thought of picturising a song sequence amidst the backdrop of the seven wonders of the world other than Shankar? The film was one of the movies that used special effects in the right way back then. Similarly, the brilliant visualisations of the songs in Boys were a sensation back then.

    Enthiran

    With the 2010 movie Enthiran, Shankar put a step forward into the zone of science-fictions and came up with a film that was defined as a proud reply to Hollywood's big movies. The movie became a huge success and it was Shankar who came up with India's first film based on a Robot.

    His Sincere Efforts

    The efforts that he has put in for 2.0 is indeed mammoth. Moreover, the film-maker's insistence on the perfection of the VFX works has reaped the benefits. It is never easy to pull of such a subject in a way appealing to the Indian audiences. But still, Shankar is known to pull off the unbelievable stints.

    Shankar's previous directorial venture I, had received mixed reviews upon its release. It collected big but not all were happy with the output. With 2.0, Shankar has appealed well to the masses and classes and has once again proved that he is the master of masterpieces.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
