 »   »   »  With Junga Mania Settting In, Here's A Look At 5 Vijay Sethupathi Films We Are Dying To Watch

The much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented and versatile names in Tamil cinema today. In just a few years, the actor has established himself as the choice of the old school movie buff and become a force to be reckoned with.

At present, he is in the limelight thanks to his film Junga. The film's trailer was released yesterday(June 13, 2018) and became the talk of the town in no time. Junga features 'Makkal Selvan' in a quirky new avatar and promises to be a unique experience for fans.

With Makkal Selvan fever setting in, here is a quick look at Junga and other Vijay Sethupathi starrers we are dying to watch.

Junga Junga has been directed by Gokul and features Sethupathi in the role of a stylish don. The film has been shot at exotic locations in France and is touted to be a comedy. Junga also features Vanamagan girl Sayyeshaa in the lead. She will be seen in a glamorous new avatar in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama and marks Sethupathi's entry into Telugu films. Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, it is being directed by Surender Reddy and will hit the screens in 2019. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. Chekka Chivantha Vanam A Mani Ratnam directorial, Chekka Chivantha Vanam is one of the most eagerly-awaited Tamil films in the recent times and will see Sethupathi act alongside the likes of Simbu and Arvind Swami. The buzz is that Chekka Chivantha Vanam has a gripping screenplay which might touch upon a burning issue. Super Deluxe Touted to be a crime-thriller, Super Deluxe features Sethupathi in an almost unrecognisable avatar and has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. In it, Makkal Selvan will be seen alongside Samantha Akkineni and Mollywood sensation Fahadh Faasil. Seethakathi Touted to be a fantasy drama, Seethakathi features Sethupathi in a double role and might turn out to be a Makkal Selvan show all the way. It has been directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and also features Parvathy in the lead.

