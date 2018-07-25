English
 »   »   »  With Junga Set To Release, Here's A Look At 5 Vijay Sethupathi Films That Are Too Good To Be Missed

With Junga Set To Release, Here's A Look At 5 Vijay Sethupathi Films That Are Too Good To Be Missed

    The much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is arguably one of the most talented stars in Kollywood today. The versatile actor enjoys a decent fan following, thanks to his dashing personality, effective performances, humble nature and an impressive versatility as a performer. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few critically-acclaimed films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the news because of his upcoming film Junga. The action-comedy has been directed by Gokul and features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a 'family don'.

    As expected, the film has created a buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons and is set to hit the screens on Friday (July 27, 2018). With Junga mania running wild, here's a look at 5 Vijay Sethupathi films, which are worth their weight in gold.

    Vikram Vedha

    A crime-thriller, Vikram Vedha featured Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a dreaded gangster and proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2017. The film also had R Madhavan in the lead and received rave reviews from all corners. The buzz is that the Pushkar-Gayathri directorial might soon be remade in Kannada and Hindi.

    Dharma Durai

    A Seenu Ramasaamy directorial, Dharma Durai featured Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a doctor and received rave reviews upon its release. As expected, the actor did full justice to this complex character and gave a strong proof of his abilities as a performer. Dharma Durai also featured Aishwarya Rajesh and Tamannaah in the lead.

    Orange Mittai

    A critically-acclaimed drama, Orange Mittai featured Vijay Sethupathi in the role of an old man and served as a strong proof of his willingness to experiment with his on-screen image. A Biju Vishwanath directorial, it was screened at the 20th Busan International Film Festival and managed to impress those in attendance.

    Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

    A black comedy, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was directed by Vignesh Shivn and featured Vijay Sethupathi in a new avatar. In it, he played the role of an 'aspiring rowdy' and did complete justice to the challenging character. His chemistry with 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara was simply awesome and became a big highlight of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

    Pizza

    Noted film-maker Karthik Subbaraj's maiden directorial venture, Pizza was a horror-drama and featured Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a pizza delivery guy. Upon release, it impressed the critics and emerged as a sleeper hit. It was later remade in Kannada as Whistle with Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
