 »   »   »  With Kaala Set To Hit Screens, Here's Why We Feel Rajinikanth Is The 'Phenom' Of Kollywood

The legendary Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most revered name in the Tamil film industry today. An enigma in the purest sense, Thalaiva is worshipped by his fans, courtesy his massy on-screen image and simple nature. Moreover, being a self-made star, he is a perennial source of inspiration for Gen X.

At present, Rajini is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Kaala. And, needless to say, the crime-drama has already become the toast of Kollywood, courtesy its awesome teaser. The film features the Superstar in the role of a gangster and its teaser suggests that it will be a feast for his die-hard fans. Kaala also features Bollywood star Huma Qureshi and seasoned actor Nana Patekar in the lead. A while ago, the White actress had called Rajinikanth the 'humblest superstar ever'.

"For me, the most beautiful thing with him is the simplicity he carries. He is such a humble person. I have never seen a superstar who is so humble, who is so simple and down-to-earth," she had told a leading daily.

With Kaala slated to hit the screens on June 7, 2018 and Rajini mania in full swing, here is a look at why Rajinikanth is the 'phenom' of Kollywood.

He Is A Survivor

Rajinikanth, who comes from the simple background, has faced a lot of hardships during his career. After making his debut with a sporting role in Apoorva Ragangal (1975), he had to wait for nearly two years before bagging his first lead role. However, he did not let this break him. On the contrary, he kept on playing supporting characters and carved a niche for himself.

Similarly, in 2002, he suffered a huge setback when Baba failed at the box office and forced him to take a break from the big screen. Being a true fighter, he managed to put the setback behind him and returned with the blockbuster Chandramukhi. Thereafter, he rebuild his image in no time and the rest is history.

He Is A Complete Package

During his illustrious career, Rajinikanth has done a vast variety of films and showcased his range to the fullest. He has starred in massy films such as Baasha and Muthu and proved that he is a mass hero. However, at the same time, the star has acted in sensitive films such as Avargal and Thalapathy and proved that he is well-versed with the nuances of acting.

All in all, he is a total package.

Rajinikanth Has A Great Sense Of Humour

Almost everytime Rajinikanth addresses a public gathering, he manages to leave fans spellbound because of his self-depreciating sense of humour. His speech during the audio launch of Enthiran's Hindi version, serves as a strong proof of his effective sense of humour.

While speaking at the event, he had said that he was grateful to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for playing the love interest of someone his age and left audiences in splits.

He Has No Qualms About Working With Young Directors

Despite being one of the sought-after names in the country, Rajini has never hesitated to work with upcoming directors. In 2015, he teamed up with Pa Ranjith for Kabali, which was the third film of his career and helped him enter the big league.

He will also be working with young film-maker Karthik Subbaraj in what will be the biggest film of the upcoming director's career.