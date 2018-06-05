 »   »   »  With Kaala Set To Release, We Take A Look At Box Office Performances Of Rajinikanth's Last 5 Films

Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most popular star in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaiva', he enjoys a pan-India fan following thanks to his charismatic personality and stylish on-screen image. Moreover, being a self-made star, he is a perennial source of inspiration for his fans.

At present, the Superstar is gearing up for the release of Kaala which hits the screens on June 7, 2018 and is the biggest release of the year. Directed by maverick film-maker Pa Ranjith, the film features Rajini in the role of a don who fights for the rights of his people and challenges those in power.

Produced by actor-producer Dhanush, Kaala also has Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in key roles. Huma plays the role of Rajini's ex-lover while the Bommalattam actor essays the role of a powerful politician. The film has political undertones and will touch upon how some communities consider their land to be an integral part of their identity.

With Kaala mania in full swing, here is a look at the box office performances of Rajini's last five films.

Kabali Released in 2016, Kabali was shot on a budget of Rs 100 Crore and proved to be a commercial success despite not being a typical Rajini film. Released amidst fanfare, it reportedly collected close to Rs 211 Crore at the domestic box office and gave the 'Thalaiva Army' a reason to celebrate. Lingaa Directed by KS Ravikumar, Lingaa featured Rajinikanth in a double role and proved to be a commercial failure. Shot against a budget of over Rs 100 Crore, it barely managed to break even at the domestic box office. As a result, several distributors suffered losses and this left Rajini fans in a state of shock. Kochadaiiyaan Shot using motion capture technology, Kochadaiiyaan was quite an ambitious attempt at film-making and marked Soundarya Rajinikanth's directorial debut. Made on a budget of Rs 125 Crore, it underperformed at the domestic box office and reportedly managed to collect merely Rs 70 Crore. Enthiran A sci-fi thriller, Enthiran was shot against a budget of Rs 132 Crore and featured Rajinikanth in a double role. Directed by maverick film-maker S Shankar, it collected nearly Rs 180 Crore at the domestic box office and proved to be a big hit. Its sequel is likely to release this year. Sivaji Directed by S Shankar, Sivaji was a typical masala movie and featured Rajinikanth in the role of a crusader who tries to reform the system. Shot against a budget of Rs 60 Crore, it reportedly collected nearly Rs 75 Crore at the domestic box office and turned out to be a big hit. It also featured Shriya Saran and Suman in the lead.