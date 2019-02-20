100 Crore Movies In Tamil: Viswasam, Petta & Other Top Movies In The List!

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2, the SS Rajamouli movie still stands tall at the top position. The film is an elite member of the 100-Crore club at the Tamil Nadu box office and has remained unperturbed despite many other big movies coming after its release.

Viswasam

Thala Ajith's Viswasam has turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office and especially in Tamil Nadu, the film has been minting huge collections. If reports are to be believed, the film has went past the 100-Crore mark in TN and is now next only to Baahubali 2 in terms of total collections.

2.0

The Rajinikanth starrer, directed by Shankar is the top-grossing Tamil movie of all time. It had a splendid run in the Tamil Nadu regions as well and it went past the 100-Crore mark at TN box office.

Mersal

Vijay's Mersal was one of the big blockbusters of the year 2017 and it had enjoyed a fabulous run in Tamil Nadu regions. It went on to become the second movie of 2017 to enter the coveted 100-Crore club and is reportedly the top-grossing movie of Vijay in TN regions.

Sarkar

Sarkar, the previous release of Thalapathy Vijay enjoyed a rock-solid run in the theatres. It reportedly went past the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and the 100-Crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office as well.

Petta

Rajinikanth's most recent release Petta has been enjoying a solid run in the theatres. The movie has been accepted by the audiences and it has reportedly went past the 100-Crore mark. The movie has reportedly went past the collections of Enthiran as well.

Enthiran

Enthiran, the film that released in the year 2010 was one among first Tamil movies to go past the 100-Crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Rajinikanth starrer, had a scintillating run in the theatres and had emerged as a huge hit at the box office.