100 Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download; Leaves Fans Shocked

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, the third instalment of the Kanchana series, hit screens on April 19, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film featured plenty of gripping mass sequences which helped it emerge as the top choice of movie goers in the B and C centres. Sadly, Kanchana 3 fell prey to piracy and this affected its commercial prospects. Now, the Atharvaa starrer 100 has been hit by piracy.

In a shocking development, 100 has been leaked by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. Needless to say, this might affect 100's future run big time which is quite unfortunate.

Meanwhile, 100 has grabbed plenty of attention on social media with several movie buffs praising Atharvaa's performance.

Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess #100TheMovie | Apt title. Film has an interesting storyline; after a boring 1st 40 mins, it picks up really well once Atharvaa takes up d cop role. Fresh Casting. Average music. Though thr r silly scenes & logic misses, film engages in most parts, esp 2nd hlf. Decent 1 tym watch! R P Dhineshwar @rp_dhineshwar @Atharvaamurali semma acting bro you really improved as an actor. Slow and steadily turning into your fan. Those climax dialogues #100TheMovie a nice attempt neatly delivered by that team Review Ramesh @Reviewramesh #100TheMovie Interval : the film starts with the commercial way. Hero and heroine introduction. @Atharvaamurali is smart . @ihansika is not so good. 1st half starts with good way. But not interesting. Waiting for racy second half.Decent so far Mediakarann @Mediakarann #100TheMovie has Impressed All Types Of Audience & Everyone is Raving About @atharvaamurali 's Swag as a Classy Cop ! Naga @drnagarathinam #100TheMovie picks up really well once the hero takes up his role as the cop. Notched up with Yogi Babu's comedy and content oriented script; strong background score and overall great outing for Atharva as a Mass Hero Cop.

Piracy is a heinous crime which cannot be tolerated at any costs. Let us hope that those in authority take strict measures to curb the menace.

Ayogya Movie Review: The Vishal Starrer Offers What It Promised And That Too In An Impressive Way!