    18 Tamil Movies To Hit The Theatres In The Month Of February 2019?

    The year 2019 has started off on a fabulous note with the two big movies, Petta and Viswasam, sparkling at the box office and giving the industry big hits in the very first month of the year. Interestingly, the month of February 2019 is expected to be a jam-packed one with the audiences all to be spoilt with choices. If reports are to be believed, as many as 18 Tamil movies might be hitting the theatres in the month of February 2019. Take a look at some of the movies, which are expected to release in February 2019.

    Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven

    STR's Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven is gearing up to make a stylish entry to the theatres in the month of February. Directed by Sundar C, the film is expected to be a perfect family entertainer and the film will release on February 01, 2019.

    Peranbu

    Peranbu, directed by Raam and featuring Mammootty in the lead role is one among the confirmed releases of the month of February. The highly anticipated Tamil movie, which has won loads of praises from various International film festivals, has been scheduled to hit the theatres on February 01, 2019.

    Sarvam Thaala Mayam

    Rajeev Menon's Sarvam Thaala Mayam, featuring GV Prakash in the lead role is yet another Tamil movie expected to make a release in February. The film will be hitting the theatres on February 01, 2019.

    Dev

    Karthi starrer Dev is another big film that has been scheduled as a February release. The film, which looks like a solid and breezy entertainer has been scheduled as a Valentine's Day release and will come out on February 14, 2019.

    Kanne Kalaimaane

    It was recently that the trailer of Kanne Kalaimaane, starring Udayanidhi Stalin had come out. The film, directed by Seenu Ramasamy might be hitting the theatres in the month of February. The release date has not been announced yet.

    Gorilla

    Gorilla, starring Jiiva in the lead role is a film that looks like a very interesting film. The film, featuring Shalini Pandey is the leading lady might come out in February although an official announcement is yet to be made.

    Dhillukku Dhuddu 2

    This horror comedy is the sequel to the movie Dhilluku Dhuddu that releases in the year 2016. Starring Santhanam in the lead role, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has good amount of expectations bestowed on it and might release in the month of February.

    Kalavaani 2

    Kalavaani 2, the sequel to the Vimal and Oviya starrer Kalavaani, has decent amount of expectations in the movie. The makers of Kalavani 2 has announced that the movie will be a February 2019 release.

    Varmaa

    Varmaa, directed by Bala marks the debut of Dhruv Vikram as a lead actor. The film, which is the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy has been scheduled to hit the theatres in this month.

    Other movies like 100 % Kaadhal, Boomerang, Thirumanam, Dha Dha 87, Podhu Nalan Karuthi, Ayngaran, Agni VS Devi, Saaga, Kazhugu 2 etc., are also expected to come out in the month of February 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
