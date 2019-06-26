Rajinikanth's Movie Creates A Huge Problem For Mani Ratnam's Dream Project?

Last year, Kollywood legend Rajinikanth became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when 2.0 opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and left fans asking for more. The film, directed by S Shankar, featured the 'Superstar' in four different avatars and served as strong proof of his abilities. Nearly eight months after its release, 2.0 is set to release in China and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

Now, it seems that the Chinese version of 2.0 might not be able to make it to theatres. According to reports, HY Media has decided against releasing the movie as it suffered big losses when the Bollywood movie Padman failed to perform at the China box office. Moreover, HY Media felt that releasing 2.0 alongside the Hollywood biggie Lion King would be a big risk.

Interestingly, if 2.0 does not release in China, it might create problems for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. According to Valai Pechu, Lyca had planned to use the returns from 2.0's China release to finance Ponniyin Selvan. Needless to say, if 2.0 does not release in China, it could spell trouble for Mani Ratnam and Co.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Darbar that is being directed by top director AR Murugadoss. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with the Muthu actor. Rajini might also soon team up with 'Siruthai' Siva for a mass entertainer.

