2.0 Is Gearing Up To Make Its Grand Television Premiere!

2.0, the Rajinikanth movie directed by Shankar, emerged as one of the top grossing Indian movies of all time. The film, which released in November 2018 did set the cash registers ringing with all the different language versions of the movie performing extremely well at the box office.

While the audiences have been waiting for the digital premiere and the arrival of the DVD/VCD of the movie, a few reports have come up regarding the television premier of 2.0.

According to the recent reports that have been doing the rounds, 2.0 will make its television premiere soon. Popular entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala has sent out a tweet in connection with the same. It has been revealed that the Rajinikanth movie will make its television premiere through Zee Tamil.

However, the date of 2.0's mini screen debut has not been revealed yet. It has to be seen whether the film will be screened during any festival occasion or not. 2.0 is sure to set some amazing records in terms of TRP ratings as it is one of the highly-awaited Tamil movies.

2.0, directed by Shankar, did please the Tamil movie audiences. Along with Rajinikanth, 2.0 also features Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in an important role.