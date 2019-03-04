90 ML Box Office Collections(3 Days): Bigg Boss Fame Oviya Works Her Magic

A Good First Weekend

According to the latest trade reports, 90 ML collected nearly Rs 75 lakh at the Chennai box office and ended its first weekend on an impressive note. The film seems to have clicked with the target audience because of its bold content and raunchy presentation.

A Tough Fight

90 ML hit screens alongside Thadam and opened on a better note than the Arun Vijay starrer. However, Thadam has managed to show good growth over the weekend and edge out the Oviya starrer. Unlike 90 ML, Magizh Thirumeni's film has impressed the critics and this seems to have made the difference.

The WOM Is Negative

The general feeling is that 90 ML is a wasted opportunity as it fails to live up to expectations. Most critics feel that even though Oviya has done a good job, she is let down by a weak screenplay and a virtually non-existent plot. All in all, the Word of Mouth is far from favourable and might prove to be a problem for 90 ML in the days to come.

The Way Ahead...

90 ML is likely to witness a noticeable drop in collections today (March 4, 2019) as it is a Monday. It will be interesting to see if it is able to bounce back thereafter. In other words, the next few days are crucial for 90 Ml and might decide its fate.