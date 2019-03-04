English
    90 ML Box Office Collections(3 Days): Bigg Boss Fame Oviya Works Her Magic

    In 2017, the bold and feisty Oviya became the talk of the town when she participated in Bigg Boss Tamil and won hearts with her bold attitude. She also grabbed attention thanks to her affair with heartthrob Arav. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the lady that 'Oviya Army' became a hot trend on social media. At present, she is in the limelight owing to her latest release 90 ML which hit screens on Friday (March 1, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. The adult-comedy held its own over the weekend and managed to make a decent impact at the Chennai box office.

    A Good First Weekend

    According to the latest trade reports, 90 ML collected nearly Rs 75 lakh at the Chennai box office and ended its first weekend on an impressive note. The film seems to have clicked with the target audience because of its bold content and raunchy presentation.

    A Tough Fight

    90 ML hit screens alongside Thadam and opened on a better note than the Arun Vijay starrer. However, Thadam has managed to show good growth over the weekend and edge out the Oviya starrer. Unlike 90 ML, Magizh Thirumeni's film has impressed the critics and this seems to have made the difference.

    The WOM Is Negative

    The general feeling is that 90 ML is a wasted opportunity as it fails to live up to expectations. Most critics feel that even though Oviya has done a good job, she is let down by a weak screenplay and a virtually non-existent plot. All in all, the Word of Mouth is far from favourable and might prove to be a problem for 90 ML in the days to come.

    The Way Ahead...

    90 ML is likely to witness a noticeable drop in collections today (March 4, 2019) as it is a Monday. It will be interesting to see if it is able to bounce back thereafter. In other words, the next few days are crucial for 90 Ml and might decide its fate.

    90 ml box office collections
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
