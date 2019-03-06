90 ML Director Anita Udeep's Controversial Fight With Reviewer Prasanth!

90 ML, the Oviya starrer has been a film that created the necessary hype, even before its release. Nevertheless, upon the release, 90 ML has only managed to receive mixed reviews from the critics and audiences but still, the film has looked like it has worked out in a good way with the target audiences.

90 ML has been directed by Azhagiya Asura alias Anita Udeep and she had recently engaged in a Twitter banter with popular movie reviewer Prasanth, who was not seemingly impressed by the movie 90 ML.

The Twitter banter started off with the Tweet of Prasanth in which he scribed his opinion about the movie. The director trolled him by replying that she was waiting for this review and wrote that she got a personal advice on how to lead a life upon reading that.

Came with so much expectation to listen to ur appatakkar review of my film #90ml, got super personal advice on how to live my life! Guruji, can u tell me if I can have sex before marriage? Right or wrong? B4 u answer this, pass me ur add. , will send over weightaana cover!🙏🏽 — Anita Udeep (@anitaudeep) March 3, 2019

Well, it didn't end with that as Prasanth too trolled her by suggesting that she had bought some reviewers. In another tweet, he also went on to write that she needs to have the guts to write her real name in the movie title.

I know u have bought some and silenced some reviewers through money madam. Not all can be bought! The distributor has bought your movie for a heavy price - time for u to compensate them instead of chest thumping here !! Cheers ! 💐💐💐. https://t.co/IcdsWAViRq — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 3, 2019

Ithellam pesurathukku munnadi u should have the Guts to put your real name in the title. Keep that heavy amount as my tips. https://t.co/IcdsWAViRq — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 3, 2019

Anita too didn't give up as the banter continued. Taking a dig at Prashant, she wrote on a sarcastic note that she has to ask her PRO on why they missed out on buying Prasanth maybe because the reviewer was not worth it.

Should ask my PRO why he missed u out!! Maybe bcos he thought ur moral review was not worth it!!😊 Btw have u heard of baradwaj rangan, Sudhish Namath, sudhir srinivasan, dhanya Rajendran, Subha Keerthana.. pls. Don’t degrade them to ur level!! — Anita Udeep (@anitaudeep) March 3, 2019

Later, Prasanth wrote that he reviews films for other people and later, director Anita wrote that it was her mistake to have talked to a chauvinist like him.

I review for my people. Not for other reviewers. Go read the comment section of my review, if I'm wrong , they would have rejected my review. https://t.co/T2jAfTWrqs — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 3, 2019