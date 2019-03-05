English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    90 ML Director's Twitter War With Prasanth; See The Bold Questions & Answers!

    By Manu
    |

    90 ML, the Oviya starrer has been a film that created the necessary hype, even before its release. Nevertheless, upon the release, 90 ML has only managed to receive mixed reviews from the critics and audiences but still, the film has looked like it has worked out in a good way with the target audiences.

    90 ML has been directed by Azhagiya Asura alias Anita Udeep and she had recently engaged in a Twitter banter with popular movie reviewer Prasanth, who was not seemingly impressed by the movie 90 ML.

    90 ML Directors Twitter War With Prasanth; See The Bold Questions & Answers!

    The Twitter banter started off with the Tweet of Prasanth in which he scribed his opinion about the movie. The director trolled him by replying that she was waiting for this review and wrote that she got a personal advice on how to lead a life upon reading that.

    Well, it didn't end with that as Prasanth too trolled her by suggesting that she had bought some reviewers. In another tweet, he also went on to write that she needs to have the guts to write her real name in the movie title.

    Anita too didn't give up as the banter continued. Taking a dig at Prashant, she wrote on a sarcastic note that she has to ask her PRO on why they missed out on buying Prasanth maybe because the reviewer was not worth it.

    Later, Prasanth wrote that he reviews films for other people and later, director Anita wrote that it was her mistake to have talked to a chauvinist like him.

    Read more about: 90 ml
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue